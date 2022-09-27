Rylan to help unlucky-in-love singletons in new Channel 4 show

Rylan is to host a new TV show where singles learn where they may be going wrong in love by asking for frank feedback from their past sexual partners.

Airing on Channel 4, the series – provisionally titled Sex Rated – will see contributors find out how they rate in the bedroom via the results of a no-holds-barred feedback survey by a selection of exes.

A teaser shares: “On hand to offer practical advice, an expert sexologist will offer tips and guidance on how they can make their romantic lives better.

“Regardless of their age, gender, or sexuality, the series seeks to give each singleton a bespoke lesson in the ways they can achieve more fulfilling sex lives.”

Rylan said: “This show is all about sex positivity as I delve into the love life of the nation. I’ll be helping unlucky-in-love singletons work out where they’re going wrong in their relationships by speaking to the people who they’ve shared their beds with; their exes!

“They’ll help our singletons learn how their previous sexual slip-ups can be turned into a positive so I’m basically going to be Cupid, but six-foot-four and from Essex.”

Lynn Sutcliffe, Managing Director of producers Mighty Productions added: “The series is entirely sex positive, hugely joyful, and will constructively celebrate the contributors and their kinks. We at Mighty are thrilled to bring this series to air.”

An air date for the series is to be announced.