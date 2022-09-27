BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 date confirmed for this year's ceremony

The BBC has confirmed a date and further details for Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as the iconic show, now in its 69th year, celebrates the sporting achievements of the year.

Sports Personality of the Year 2022 will take place on Wednesday 21 December 2022 and the glittering awards show will come live from Media City UK in Salford.

The BBC share: “The biggest awards show in the sporting calendar will look back on an epic year of elite sport, which has so far seen the Lionesses bring football home in the Euros, a record number of medals for the Home Nations at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the women’s curling team striking gold at the Winter Olympics, Ronnie O’Sullivan take his seventh World Snooker Championship, Manchester City winning a thrilling Premier League title chase, with Liverpool taking both the EFL Cup and FA Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick win the US Open.

“With the likes of the Rugby League World Cup, Women’s Rugby World Cup, the end of the F1 season and the FIFA World Cup still to take place, the year promises even more top sporting performances to come.”

The categories for 2022 will include: BBC Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement award.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “The BBC is the home of major sporting events and has brought key moments from a huge year to audiences across the UK. We will be truly spoiled for choice for contenders and can’t wait to celebrate the year’s achievements in December.”

Viewers can vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner and nominate their own Unsung Hero online when nominations open on Friday, 30 September.

