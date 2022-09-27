Industry is back for a new series in 2022- here’s how to watch on TV and online in the UK.

The high-octane drama offers an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

Originally debuting on BBC Two in 2020, the second season will move to BBC One this autumn.

Industry: Yasmin Kara-Hanani (MARISA ABELA). Credit: Bad Wolf/HBO/Simon Ridgeway

Watch Industry on TV and online

Industry starts on BBC One on Tuesday, 27 September at 10:40PM and continues weekly.

Alternatively all eight episodes of the new season are available to watch online from 27 September via the BBC iPlayer here

Alongside the new episodes, you can also catch up with the original series.

In the US the series is available on HBO.

A teaser of the show shares: “Industry gives an insider’s view of the black box of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York.

“Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.”

Returning cast are Marisa Abela, Myha’la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Conor MacNeill and Ken Leung.

New cast members include Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Katrine De Candole, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Adam Levy, Indy Lewis.

