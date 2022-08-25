BBC to air Junior Eurovision Song Contest for first time as UK returns to the competition

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on the BBC for the first time in the competition’s history.

The BBC has also confirmed the United Kingdom's participation, the first time taking part since 2005.

The 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Sunday, 11 December with contestants aged between 9 and 14 taking part. Similar to the main Eurovision Song Contest, the winner is decided by a mixture of national juries and viewer votes.

Armenia will host the event following Maléna’s winning performance in 2021 with Qami Qami.

The process to select the act and song to represent the UK is now underway with an announcement to be made in due course.

The news follows confirmation that the United Kingdom will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, said: “We are beyond excited to bring the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to the BBC for the first time, and to showcase the diverse young musical talent from across Europe for children and their families to discover and enjoy together.

"This junior version of Eurovision will undoubtedly encapsulate the same spirit of unity that the adult contest brings, reflecting the heart of what CBBC is all about, an inclusive channel that celebrates the diversity and creativity in all children. I can’t wait to unveil our own musical talent who will proudly represent the UK.”

Further details on Junior Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom are to be announced.