Game show Eggheads has been shelved by Channel 5, host Jeremy Vine has revealed.

First debuting in 2003 and originally presented by Dermot Murnaghan, the series aired for over 1,800 episodes on the BBC before moving to Channel 5 in 2021.

Jeremy Vine, who fronted the contest from 2008, followed the show over to its new home where it last aired more than a year ago in April 2023.

Speaking to The Sun, the TV presenter revealed that he has not filmed any new episodes and there were currently no plans to return to filming.

“I haven’t heard anything about Eggheads for a while now,” he said. “I think I have done about 1200 shows – but whether we are doing any more I don’t know.”

Jeremy added: “It may well be we are doing it in 30 years’ time, who knows, but no immediate plans for any more.”

The Eggheads format sees one group of contestants attempt to win a cash prize against a team of the Eggheads, with the prize pot increasing each game until the Eggheads are beaten.

The biggest prize won to date has been £75,000 while almost £2 million in total has been paid out since the first episode aired. The format celebrated its 2,000th episode in March 2023.

Those making up the Eggheads team in the most recent series were Kevin Ashman, Chris Hughes, Barry Simmons, Pat Gibson, Lisa Thiel, Steve Cooke, Beth Webster and, latest addition, Olav Bjortomt.

Former Eggheads included Dave Rainford, who tragically passed away at the age of 51 in 2020.

Alongside the main show, there have been a number of spin-offs over the years.

These have included a Celebrity series, Are You an Egghead?, Revenge of the Egghead and Make Me an Egghead.