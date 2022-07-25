UK to host Eurovision 2023 on BBC after Ukraine's victory

The UK is to host Eurovision 2023, it has been officially confirmed.

Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May while the United Kingdom’s entry Sam Ryder ranked second spot.

While usually it is the winning country that hosts the following year’s contest the ongoing conflict in Ukraine saw it ruled out as a location for the 2023 show.

The BBC today announced it had accepted European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the Ukrainian broadcaster, UA: PBC.

Eurovision final result in 2022

The BBC say: “The BBC will create and deliver a unique Eurovision Song Contest that reflects Ukraine’s victory in Turin in May 2022 as well as showcasing the UK’s vibrant music scene.

“The show will celebrate the culture and heritage of Ukraine as the winners of the 2022 Contest, alongside the Eurovision’s proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.”

A host city is to be announced with the BBC opening a bidding process for cities to put themselves forward.

The BBC has staged the Eurovision Song Contest more times than any other broadcaster, hosting in London in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977, Edinburgh in 1972, Brighton in 1974, Harrogate in 1982 and Birmingham in 1998.

Kate Phillips, Director Unscripted BBC, sad: “We are honoured that we have been asked to take on hosting duties for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

“Clearly the set of circumstances our colleagues find themselves in is not what we wanted but we will work with UA: PBC and the other participating broadcasters to deliver a special event that has glorious Ukraine at its heart.”

Dates for Eurovision 2023 are to be confirmed.