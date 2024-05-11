Eurovision 2024 results scoreboard in full

Here’s the full scoreboard from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the live results.

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from reigning winners Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

It was Switzerland who won the competition with their artist Nemo taking the title with a total of 591 points.

Olly Alexander represented the UK with his track Dizzy, finishing in 18th place with 46 points.

Eurovision Final Scoreboard

# Country / Artist Score 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland

Nemo 591 2 🇭🇷 Croatia

Baby Lasagna 547 3 🇺🇦 Ukraine

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil 453 4 🇫🇷 France

Slimane 445 5 🇮🇱 Israel

Eden Golan 375 6 🇮🇪 Ireland

Bambie Thug 278 7 🇮🇹 Italy

Angelina Mango 268 8 🇦🇲 Armenia

Ladaniva 183 9 🇸🇪 Sweden

Marcus & Martinus 174 10 🇵🇹 Portugal

Iolanda 152 11 🇬🇷 Greece

Marina Satti 126 12 🇩🇪 Germany

Isaak 117 13 🇱🇺 Luxembourg

Tali 103 14 🇱🇹 Lithuania

Silvester Belt 90 15 🇨🇾 Cyprus

Silia Kapsis 78 16 🇱🇻 Latvia

Dons 64 17 🇷🇸 Serbia

Teya Dora 54 18 🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Olly Alexander 46 19 🇫🇮 Finland

Windows95man 38 20 🇪🇪 Estonia

5miinust and Puuluup 37 21 🇬🇪 Georgia

Nutsa Buzaladze 34 22 🇪🇸 Spain

Nebulossa 30 23 🇸🇮 Slovenia

Raiven 27 24 🇦🇹 Austria

Kaleen 24 25 🇳🇴 Norway

Gåte 16 X 🇳🇱 Netherlands

Joost Klein DNS

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK with commentary from Graham Norton.