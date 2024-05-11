TellyMix
Eurovision 2024 results scoreboard in full

By Josh Darvill Published
Here’s the full scoreboard from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the live results.

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from reigning winners Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

It was Switzerland who won the competition with their artist Nemo taking the title with a total of 591 points.

Olly Alexander represented the UK with his track Dizzy, finishing in 18th place with 46 points.

Eurovision Final Scoreboard

# Country / Artist Score
1 🇨🇭 Switzerland
Nemo		 591
2 🇭🇷 Croatia
Baby Lasagna		 547
3 🇺🇦 Ukraine
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil		 453
4 🇫🇷 France
Slimane		 445
5 🇮🇱 Israel
Eden Golan		 375
6 🇮🇪 Ireland
Bambie Thug		 278
7 🇮🇹 Italy
Angelina Mango		 268
8 🇦🇲 Armenia
Ladaniva		 183
9 🇸🇪 Sweden
Marcus & Martinus		 174
10 🇵🇹 Portugal
Iolanda		 152
11 🇬🇷 Greece
Marina Satti		 126
12 🇩🇪 Germany
Isaak		 117
13 🇱🇺 Luxembourg
Tali		 103
14 🇱🇹 Lithuania
Silvester Belt		 90
15 🇨🇾 Cyprus
Silia Kapsis		 78
16 🇱🇻 Latvia
Dons		 64
17 🇷🇸 Serbia
Teya Dora		 54
18 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Olly Alexander		 46
19 🇫🇮 Finland
Windows95man		 38
20 🇪🇪 Estonia
5miinust and Puuluup		 37
21 🇬🇪 Georgia
Nutsa Buzaladze		 34
22 🇪🇸 Spain
Nebulossa		 30
23 🇸🇮 Slovenia
Raiven		 27
24 🇦🇹 Austria
Kaleen		 24
25 🇳🇴 Norway
Gåte		 16
X 🇳🇱 Netherlands
Joost Klein		 DNS

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK with commentary from Graham Norton.

