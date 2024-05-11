Eurovision 2024 results scoreboard in full
By Published
Here’s the full scoreboard from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the live results.
Advertisements
The qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from reigning winners Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, performed in the grand final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.
It was Switzerland who won the competition with their artist Nemo taking the title with a total of 591 points.
Olly Alexander represented the UK with his track Dizzy, finishing in 18th place with 46 points.
Eurovision Final Scoreboard
|#
|Country / Artist
|Score
|1
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
Nemo
|591
|2
|🇭🇷 Croatia
Baby Lasagna
|547
|3
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil
|453
|4
|🇫🇷 France
Slimane
|445
|5
|🇮🇱 Israel
Eden Golan
|375
|6
|🇮🇪 Ireland
Bambie Thug
|278
|7
|🇮🇹 Italy
Angelina Mango
|268
|8
|🇦🇲 Armenia
Ladaniva
|183
|9
|🇸🇪 Sweden
Marcus & Martinus
|174
|10
|🇵🇹 Portugal
Iolanda
|152
|11
|🇬🇷 Greece
Marina Satti
|126
|12
|🇩🇪 Germany
Isaak
|117
|13
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
Tali
|103
|14
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
Silvester Belt
|90
|15
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
Silia Kapsis
|78
|16
|🇱🇻 Latvia
Dons
|64
|17
|🇷🇸 Serbia
Teya Dora
|54
|18
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Olly Alexander
|46
|19
|🇫🇮 Finland
Windows95man
|38
|20
|🇪🇪 Estonia
5miinust and Puuluup
|37
|21
|🇬🇪 Georgia
Nutsa Buzaladze
|34
|22
|🇪🇸 Spain
Nebulossa
|30
|23
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
Raiven
|27
|24
|🇦🇹 Austria
Kaleen
|24
|25
|🇳🇴 Norway
Gåte
|16
|X
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
Joost Klein
|DNS
The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK with commentary from Graham Norton.
More on: Eurovision 2024