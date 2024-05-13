Mawaan Rizwan’s comedy Juice renewed for second series

Mawaan Rizwan’s comedy Juice has been renewed for a second series.

Following a one-off pilot in 2022 and first series in 2023, a brand new second outing is on its way.

As well as Mawaan, the cast features Shahnaz Rizwan, Jeff Mirza, Nabhaan Rizwan and Russell Tovey.

Mawaan Rizwan. Credit: BBC/Various Artists Limited/Liam Daniel

Juice is a surreal comedy that follows Jamma, played by Mawaan Rizwan, on his quest for recognition amidst chaotic family dynamics and his clumsy encounters with love. His mother, Farida, portrayed by Shahnaz Rizwan, consistently centres herself, while his father, Saif, played by Jeff Mirza, overlooks him, and his brother, Isaac, performed by Nabhaan Rizwan, outshines him at work where Jamma feels competent.

When validation finally comes from his boyfriend, Guy, played by Russell Tovey, Jamma finds it overwhelming. In heightened emotional moments, the world around Jamma undergoes a literal transformation.

In the forthcoming series, Jamma is confronted with the challenges of maturing. As he strives to master romantic relationships, he is plagued by the influences of family, friends, and his past self.

The series is penned and developed by Mawaan Rizwan, and it has received an RTS award for Comedy Drama.

Juice creator Mawaan Rizwan said: “Juice is back baby! I can’t wait to dive back into a magical world with magical people once again. Shoutout to everyone who’s championed this beautiful bonkers show…. and everyone who hated on the bowl cut.”