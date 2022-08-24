The Curse renewed for second series on Channel 4

Channel 4's crime-comedy caper The Curse will return for a second series.

Written by the combined multi-BAFTA award-winning partnership of Tom Davis and director James De Frond (Murder in Successville, King Gary), along with Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing) and Emer Kenny (Pramface).

A teaser of the second series shares: "The second season of The Curse joins the gang eighteen months on from the dramatic airport escape, arrest, and murderous ending of the season one finale.

"It’s 1985 with Albert (Allan Mustafa), Tash (Emer Kenny) and Sidney (Steve Stamp) now residing in the sunny Costa Del Sol, recently dubbed the Costa Del Crime, a safe haven for UK criminals during this period due to the lack of extradition treaty between British and Spanish governments meaning they were totally untouchable.

"Albert and Tash have invested the money from the gold in a dream restaurant and hotel business, whilst Sidney under the new alias ‘Andrew’ runs a bar on the beach.

"Meanwhile, Big Mick (Tom Davis) is in prison awaiting trial, very much enjoying the fame that follows now being officially associated with the biggest gold heist in history and Phil ‘The Captain’ Pocket (Hugo Chegwin) is dead. In the shadows, frustrated Detectives Saunders and Thread, who are powerless to make arrests, have no choice but to go deep undercover in Spain to gather evidence on the whereabouts of the golden haul.

"What becomes quickly evident is that Spain isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The stakes are higher, the gangsters are scarier, and the vultures are beginning to circle. Behind the cocktails around the pool and the paradise façade the calamitous gang have very much got out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Curse takes hold in the Spanish heat and it’s a guessing game who will get out alive."

Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive at Channel 4 said: "We’re so excited that this comedy supergroup are returning for another instalment of The Curse and cannot wait to see what exile in Spain looks like for the gang. It’s going to be comedy gold."

Tom Davis added: "We’ve been blown away by the response to the first series. Excited to be upping the ante and heading back to the 80s for some fun in the sun. ESPANA BABY."

Steve Stamp commented: "Taking these idiots to Spain is going to be incredible. Hopefully we’ve got a decent budget cos we’re gonna need A LOT of factor 50."