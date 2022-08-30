Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues on BBC One this evening with the final week of heats - who's on the line up this time?

Celebrity MasterChef is currently airing its seventeenth series with an all-star line-up of celebrities battling it out for the 2022 Celebrity MasterChef title.

John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace are back as judges as they put the celebs through the ultimate culinary challenge.

This week's fourth and final week of heats will feature actor Adam Pearson, professional dancer Katya Jones, drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus, presenter Lisa Snowdon and actor Ryan Thomas.

Kicking off the last of the week's heats is the Under the Cloche challenge. Each celeb will be presented with a cloche covering a different secret ingredient.

The stars will have to use their surprise ingredient to create a dish to impress the judges.

Next is the Street Food Challenge where this week the celebrities are presented with a street food dish that is popular throughout Mexico.

They must taste it and try to identify the ingredients that are in it before attempting to cook the classic national dish themselves. Will their attempts impress, or will they fall short of the mark?

Last in the first stage of the heats, the celebs must cook up their Dinner Party Dish - a meal they'd cook to impress for guests at a dinner party.

At the end of the episode, one of the four will be sent home while the remaining four will progress through to the next stage of the heat.

Who can handle the pressure and show the judges they have the skills, creativity and flair to progress further in the competition?

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 continues this week on Tuesday, 30 August at 9PM, Thursday, 1 September at 8PM and Friday, 2 September at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV you can catch up with episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Other celebs taking part in this year's show include former World Boxing champion, Chris Eubank; Love Island star, Faye Winter; actor and comedian, Richard Blackwood and actor, Ryan Thomas; former pro-footballer, Jimmy Bullard; TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actor, Lesley Joseph.