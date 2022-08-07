Munich Games: New Sky drama to premiere in September

Sky has announced brand new original drama Munich Games which will premiere in September.

Set 50 years after the Munich Massacre, the high-stakes political thriller from writer of ‘Fauda’, will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Starring Seyneb Saleh, Yousef Sweid, Sebastian Rudolph and Dov Glickman, the series tells the story of two agents – one Israeli, one German – who must work together to stop a terrorist attack 50 years after the Munich Massacre.

A teaser shares: “It’s 2022, and a friendly football match between an Israeli and a German team is planned as a mark of peace and respect for the victims of the 1972 terrorist attack. Police and secret services on all sides are on high alert to ensure the security of the event.

“However, when Oren Simon, a Mossad agent stationed in Berlin, intercepts a message in a dark web forum, just days before the game, he is partnered with Maria Köhler, a German State Criminal Police officer (LKA), with Lebanese roots to ensure that history does not repeat itself.”

Alongside the drama, Sky will also air a one-off feature length documentary titled 1972 – Munich’s Black September to mark the 50-year anniversary of the tragic events that inspired the series. It will air on Sky Documentaries on 5 September.

More on: Sky TV