Mock The Week axed from BBC Two after 17 years

Mock The Week is to air its final series on BBC Two later this year.

After 17 years and over 200 episodes, the comedy panel show will bow out in 2022.

First airing in 2005, the upcoming 21st series will be its last.

Host Dara O’Briain said: “That’s it folks, the UK has finally run out of news.

“The storylines were getting crazier and crazier – global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. It couldn’t go on.

“And so, regretfully, we are closing the doors on Dara and Hugh’s Academy for Baby Comedians.

“We just couldn’t be more silly than the news was already.

“Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy!”

Alongside host Dara, the show featured regular guest panellists including Hugh Dennis, Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard with guests over the years including Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Kevin Bridges, John Bishop and Rhod Gilbert.

The BBC added in a statement: “The next series of Mock The Week will be the last, we are really proud of the show but after 21 series we have taken the difficult decision in order to create room for new shows.

“We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara O’Briain, panellist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved in the show across the 21 series.”

Meanwhile programme makers Angst Productions said they were hopeful the show could “resurface” in the future.

They commented: “We’re naturally hugely disappointed that Mock The Week is coming to an end and hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.

“However, the last 17 years on BBC Two have been an absolute blast. It’s been a great privilege to work closely with scores of truly incredible performers and we’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the BBC and all our many fans around the world for their support over the years.”

Mock The Week’s final series will air this autumn on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Past series are currently available to watch online via the iPlayer here.

More on: BBC TV