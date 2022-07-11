Detective drama Dalgliesh has been renewed for two more series on Channel 5.

The second series of Dalgliesh will adapt another three novels from P.D. James’ international best-selling murder mysteries across six new episodes.

Bertie Carvel will return to the title role of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh.

A teaser of the three stories in the new series shares: “In Death Of An Expert Witness, when a young girl is found murdered in a field, the scientific examination of the exhibits is just a routine job for the staff of Hoggatt’s forensic science laboratory, but when the senior biologist is found dead in his laboratory, Dalgliesh is called to the bleak fens of East Anglia, where the murderer is lying in wait to strike again.

“A Certain Justice sees Venetia Aldridge QC, a distinguished barrister, agree to defend Garry Ashe, accused of the brutal murder of his aunt. Just four weeks later, Miss Aldridge is found dead at her desk. As Dalgliesh narrows the field of suspects, a second brutal murder draws them into greater complexities of intrigue and evil.

“Finally, in The Murder Room, Dalgliesh is acquainted with the Dupayne Museum and its sinister murder room celebrating notorious crimes committed in the interwar years. When he is called to investigate the killing of one of the trustees, it seems everyone has something to gain from the crime. When it becomes clear that the killer is prepared to kill again, Dalgliesh knows that to solve this case he has to get into the mind of a ruthless killer.”

Series 2 will air on Channel 5 in 2023. In the US it will be available on AMC Networks’ Acorn TV.

Details about series 3 will be announced in due course.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises said: “Bertie Carvel’s expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch.

“We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons. We’re grateful to our partners at New Pictures, All3Media and Channel 5.”

Elaine Pyke, Executive Producer, New Pictures said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the commission of not just one but two series of Dalgliesh. The reaction to series has been a delight. I look forward to continuing New Pictures’ collaboration with Channel 5, AMC, All3Media International, the P.D. James estate and Bertie Carvel to tell the future stories of Adam Dalgliesh.”