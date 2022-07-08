Jon Kay confirmed to replace Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Jon Kay has been named as BBC Breakfast’s new regular presenter, taking over from Dan Walker.

Already a presenter for BBC News, Jon has also fronted shows including Panorama and Crimewatch as well as BBC Radio 5 Live Drive.

He will host BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, effective immediately.

Jon Kay said: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

“Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani said: “Jon is a brilliant broadcaster who can turn his hand to hard-hitting news stories, celebrity interviews and everything in between.

“Already a member of the BBC Breakfast family, we are thrilled to have him join the team as a regular presenter.”

Dan Walker recently departed BBC Breakfast for Channel 5 news.

Meanwhile Victoria Derbyshire has been named joint lead presenter on Newsnight alongside Kirsty Wark, starting in September.

Victoria Derbyshire said: “I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership. This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future.

“I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean commented: “Victoria is one of the most tenacious journalists in the business, with a fantastic ability to ask the straightforward questions our viewers want answered, and a shelf-full of major awards for her work.

“We’re delighted she’s joining us on Newsnight as a lead presenter alongside Kirsty. It’s an exciting time for Newsnight, and Victoria and Kirsty will be a formidable partnership at the heart of our presenter line up.”

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, added: “It’s fantastic to be appointing two such talented presenters to start and finish the day on two of our most important news programmes.

“Jon’s a hugely experienced journalist who’s established himself as a favourite with BBC Breakfast viewers, and Victoria’s a formidable interviewer with an amazing connection to her audiences. Congratulations to both of them.”

