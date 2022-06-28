Sky has announced new original drama The Lovers starring Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher.

The darkly comic romantic drama begins filming in Belfast at the end of the month, written by David Ireland and produced by Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios

Advertisements

A teaser shares: “The series follows Janet (Gallagher), a foul-mouthed, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a shit about anything much at all, including her life, and Seamus (Flynn) a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend.

“So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other…

“Set in Belfast, this is a sexy, funny, fight-y love story about two people who appear to be utterly wrong for each other – yet may just be utterly right.”

The series also stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Holding) as Janet’s supermarket boss, Philip.

Liz Lewin & Manpreet Dosanjh, Executive Producers, Sky Studios: “We can’t wait to start filming The Lovers and see our two brilliant leads, Johnny and Roisin, bring our love-struck odd couple to life. David has written the most unique, funny and heart-warming scripts and we look forward to shooting against the iconic backdrops of Belfast and London.”

Advertisements

Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza, Executive Producers, Drama Republic, added: “We are so excited that David’s beautifully crafted, romantic and subversive story is being brought to life by such a brilliant team and cast – with the hugely talented Justin Martin at the helm.”

The series will run for six episodes with an air date to be announced.

More on: Sky TV