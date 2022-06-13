Sherwood cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Sherwood has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the new drama.

The series is written by James Graham (Quiz) who has drawn on his experiences of growing up in post-industrial Nottinghamshire.

The contemporary fictional drama sees two shocking and unexpected murders shatter an already fractured community leading to one of the largest manhunts in British history.

Sherwood 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Sherwood:

David Morrissey plays DCS Ian St Clair

Joanne Froggatt plays Sarah Vincent

Robert Glenister plays DI Kevin Salisbury

Lesley Manville plays Julie Jackson

Alun Armstrong plays Gary Jackson

Bally Gill plays Neel Fisher

Adeel Akhtar plays Andy Fisher

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Daphne Sparrow

Philip Jackson plays Mickey Sparrow

Claire Rushbrook plays Cathy Rowley

Sunetra Sarker plays Sheriff of Nottingham

Kevin Doyle plays Fred Rowley

Perry Fitzpatrick plays Rory Sparrow

Adam Hugill plays Scott

Stephen Tompkinson plays Warnock

Watch Sherwood on TV and online

The series begins on Monday, 13 June at 9PM on BBC One and continues the next day, Tuesday, 14 June at 9PM with the second episode.

Sherwood has six episodes which will continue to air on Mondays and Tuesday throughout June.

You’ll also be able to watch online on the BBC iPlayer.

A full teaser for Sherwoood shares: “Inspired in part by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where Graham grew up, at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.

“As suspicion and antipathy build – both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town – the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike three decades before.”

