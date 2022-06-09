Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is back for new episodes in 2022 – here’s all you need to know.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow sees Alan Carr take helm of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows.

The series sees both celebrities and members of the public compete to win either big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes.

Alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, each episode will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing the iconic shows bang up to date.

When is Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow back?

The new series of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow airs on ITV from Saturday, 18 June 2022 at 7PM.

The first episode will be a celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right featuring big-name couples vying to win the jackpot for their charity of choice.

Other game shows that regularly feature on the series include The Price is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye and Name That Tune.

Watch Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow on TV and online

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow first debuted in 2020 and has aired two series since alongside Christmas specials.

As well as watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here for up to 30 days after episodes air.

Alan Carr said of the series: “I am so super-excited to be back with my Epic Game show, frankly its nice to be just out the house, but to start the run with ‘Celebrity Play Your Cards Right’ is just what we need right now.

“A perfect storm of nostalgia, family fun and with the chance to win 30,000 pounds for charity – I dare you not to be on the end of your sofas shouting Higher and Lower!”