Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing renewed for fifth series on BBC Two

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will return for a fifth series on BBC Two.

A brand new set of six episodes will see Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse enjoy capers and countryside as they return to fish more rivers, lakes and canals across the UK.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "The format will continue to centre on each episode catching a key species of fish, with Paul using his extensive knowledge of fishing to guide Bob, and with Bob hunting out unique places to stay and creating heart-healthy menus throughout their travels.

"They will also be joined by special guests, old and new, across some of the series to chat about matters close to their hearts."

BBC Commissioning Editor Max Gogarty said: “Paul and Bob have a unique ability to create a half hour of televisual perfection, transporting us to a place with them on the side of a riverbank where all is calm and joyful. We are delighted to have a further six episodes coming later this year to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.”

Executive Producer Lisa Clark added: “The love for the show continues to grow and Bob and Paul are thrilled to be back filming - with of course the new star of the show, terrier Ted.

"He cannot wait to join them once again to explore all the new sights and smells on offer.”

Advertisements

Made by Owl Power, the new series will return to BBC Two and iPlayer with a broadcast date to be announced.

For now, all series of Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.