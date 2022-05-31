First Dates star Fred Sirieix is the latest famous face set to join the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The maître d' is set to appear on the new series of the Channel 4 show alongside his fiancée who he calls Fruitcake.

"I’m delighted to be joining the Celebrity Goggleboxers for this series," Fred said. "It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!

"I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too."

Fred announced his engagement to Fruitcake in 2020 on social media.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Viewers have really come to know and love Fred, so seeing him with his own sweetheart for the first time will be a real treat for fans.

“He’s included Fruitcake in a few Instagram snaps before but never like this."

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Friday, 10 June at 9PM on Channel 4.

Other celebs on the line up for the new series will include Strictly champs Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey, Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Rylan and his mum Linda, Shaun Ryder and Bez and Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

They'll be joined by Martin and Roman Kemp; Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé and Mel C and her brother Paul.

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox online as they air or catch up afterwards via the All 4 player.