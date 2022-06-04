Here's a rundown on who's on the line up of tonight's Platinum Party At The Palace concert on BBC One.

A whole host of performers have been confirmed for the concert from the worlds of music and dance, with hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp overseeing the evening.

Taking place on Saturday 4 June at Buckingham Palace, the concert will air on BBC One and online via iPlayer from 7:30PM. You can also listen in on BBC Radio 2.

Party At The Palace line up!

Music acts taking to stage to perform over the night include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Joining them will be Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sir Rod Stewart, Sigala and Britain's Got Talent dance act Diversity.

There will also be appearances from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda together with the casts of hit musicals from The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Stars from the stage and screen, and the sporting world will also appear both in person and on film, including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Closing the three hour show will be legend Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.

Speaking for Queen + Adam Lambert, Brian May said: “Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!”

Diana Ross added: “I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

"Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Sir Rod Stewart commented: “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party At The Palace.

"She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

Platinum Party At The Palace will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7:30PM on Saturday, 4 June.

