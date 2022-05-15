Antiques Roadshow tonight - Victoria Cross medal, Titanic letter and Siegfried Sassoon poem

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (15 May 2022) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment is the latest to come from Portchester Castle.

In this evening's episode, the team returns to Portchester Castle in Hampshire on the south coast of England.

Mark Smith is stunned to see a Victoria Cross medal, the highest award for bravery in combat, and hears a story of incredible heroism during the First World War – with the staggering valuation of the humble bronze medal leaving its owners lost for words.

Mark Hill covets a rare Dunhill ‘aquarium’ cigarette lighter decorated with moths and a colourful painting of a butterfly by actor Jack Lord, star of the 1970s crime series Hawaii Five-0.

Amin Jaffer admires a painting by pioneering Indian artist KH Ara and sees a collection of objects from Zanzibar and Oman that reveal the surprising story of the exile of the last Sultan and how he came to settle in Portsmouth.

Hilary Kay hears the extraordinary story of Sidney Daniels, who served on the Titanic as a plate washer and survived the sinking by clinging to a life raft – and she gets to see the water-damaged letter that was in his pocket that night.

Clive Farahar is thrilled to see a previously unpublished poem by Siegfried Sassoon, the acclaimed war poet, while Serhat Ahmet talks to Fiona about his life in antiques and his passion for European porcelain.

Lee Young challenges Fiona to place a trio of model cars in order of value and has a special surprise in store in the form of a genuine historic racing car worth a small fortune.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 15 May 2022.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series - the 44th to air overall - continues Sunday nights throughout the Spring. Next weekend's episode will pay a visit to Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.