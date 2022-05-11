Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner renewed for second series on BBC One

Greg Davies comedy The Cleaner will return to BBC One for a second series.

Greg plays Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

Series 2 of The Cleaner sees Wicky encounter yet another variety of larger than life characters, all in the wrong place at the wrong time. And as his luck will have it, there’s also a pub in desperate need of mopping up.

Greg Davies said: "It was such a pleasure bringing Wicky and his gory career to life and I’m beyond thrilled we get to do it again.

"So thrilled that I intend not to mention how sweaty that hazmat suit gets under lighting. Put it like this, we had to burn it.

"Anyway, I’m still excited, thanks BBC."

Series 2 is written by Greg Davies and one other co-writer per episode made up of a combination of established and emerging comedy talents - Paul Allen, Ronan Blaney, Barry Castagnola, Meg Stalter and Mike Wozniak.

Executive producer Vivien Muller Rommel commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be back for a second series of the Cleaner, and the Christmas Special is going to be bloody marvellous, I promise."

You can watch the full first series online now via BBC iPlayer.