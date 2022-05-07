Industry season 2 cast revealed as series returns to BBC

Industry will return to the BBC and iPlayer for a second season.

The high-octane drama offers an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

After the first series debuted in 2020, the new series will arrive later in 2022.

Joining the cast for season two are Jay Duplass (The Chair), who will play Jesse Boom, a reputable hedge fund manager who has just emigrated to the UK, Sonny Poon Tip (Anatomy of a Scandal) as Leo Bloom, the wayward son of a reputable hedge fund manager and Katrine De Candole (The Ipcress File) as Celeste Pacquet, a multilingual wealth manager who works in Peirpoint’s Private Wealth Management division.

Alex Alomar Akpobome (Twenties) will star as Danny Van Deventer, a wonderkid Executive Director who recently landed in London from Pierpoint New York. Handsome, loquacious and charming – Danny is a head-turning presence on the trading floor and a potential role model for the bank’s younger recruits.

Adam Levy (The Witcher) joins as Charles Hanani, a jet-setting playboy looking to reconnect with his daughter Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Indy Lewis (La Fortuna) as Venetia Berens, who joins Yasmin’s Foreign Exchange Sales Desk as its newest recruit. Bright-eyed, razor-sharp and not afraid to talk back to those in power, she provides a strong generational counterpoint to the desk’s old school ways.

They join series regulars Myha’la Herrold (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (The Pale Blue Eye), David Jonsson (Deep State), Conor MacNeill (Belfast) and Ken Leung (Old).

A teaser for the show shares: "Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co's trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king."

Industry is filmed on location in Cardiff and London. It will air on BBC One and iPlayer and HBO later this year.

