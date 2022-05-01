GRACE SERIES 2 (2022) EPISODE 2 NOT DEAD ENOUGH. Pictured:JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace,RICHIE CAMPBELL as Branson and ZOE TAPPER as Cleo Morrey. Copyright ITV

Grace is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Not Dead Enough?

The hit drama follows Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in a series of stories adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

The latest new episode Not Dead Enough will air on Sunday, 1 May 2022 at 8PM.

It's the second of four brand new stand-alone films which will air this spring on ITV.

Grace cast

The cast appearing in Not Dead Enough episode are:

John Simm plays DS Roy Grace

Richie Campbell plays Branson

Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morrey

Rakie Ayola plays ACC Vespor

Arthur Darvill plays Kit Bishop

Kelly Gough plays Roberta Vernon

Joshua J Parker plays Skunk

Lauira Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Grace spoilers

A synopsis of the Not Dead Enough episode shares: "Months on from his last investigation and with Grace’s team still reeling from the fallout, Roy must hurry to prove that a wealthy Brighton businessman has brutally murdered his wife in an impossible new case."

Grace continues next Sunday night on ITV.

The new episodes follow a first instalment airing in 2021.

Past episodes are available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.

John Simm said: "Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen.

"Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

