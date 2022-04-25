TalkTV channel number, start time and launch date with Piers Morgan

TalkTV is the new TV channel launching this week - here's all you need to know.

From the channel number on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media to the start time, this is your guide to the new telly channel.

Advertisements

The new news channel will offer "straight talking opinions and world-class expert insight on news and current affairs" with Piers Morgan leading a flagship primetime show.

Broadcasting will start at 7PM UK time on Monday, 25 April.

TalkTV channel number

TalkTV will be available on major TV platforms.

You'll find talkTV on Sky (channel 526), Virgin Media (channel 627), Freeview (channel 237) and Freesat (channel 217).

TalkTV will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316) and on YouTube, as well as via the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.

TalkTV will also be available via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter.

Advertisements

When to watch Piers Morgan: Uncensored

Piers Morgan Uncensored, the new global show fronted by the former Good Morning Britain presenter, will go to air from 8PM on Monday, 25 April and continue weeknights.

TalkTV says the hour-long show "will celebrate free speech and the right for people to share their views".

Alongside Piers' show, the schedule will include The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn from 7PM.

"The lively, hour-long prime time show will give viewers the news that matters to them in a straight and balanced way," a teaser shares.

Meanwhile new hour-long panel debate show The Talk, featuring Sharon Osbourne, will air at 9PM.

A synopsis reads: "Airing weeknights on TalkTV, the panel debate will bring together five opinionated famous faces - all from different backgrounds and with differing views - to debate the most interesting stories of the day."

Advertisements

News UK EVP, President of Broadcasting, Scott Taunton said: "Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm, will be our flagship prime time show - a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, big-name interviews and plenty of fun, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting.

"Ahead of that, The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn will provide the news that matters to the UK, in a straight and balanced way. And, following Piers, Sharon Osbourne and a panel of famous faces will debate the issues of the day. It will be must-see TV and everyone in the UK will be able to tune in live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.”

More on: TV