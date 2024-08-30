Stephen Fry set to join The Traitors Celebrity spin-off

Stephen Fry is set to bring his wit and charm to the celebrity version of The Traitors, according to reports.

The much-loved TV star was apparent at the top of Claudia Winkleman’s wishlist for the BBC’s hit reality show.

According to insiders, the Blackadder actor and quiz show aficionado has been approached and is keen to take part.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

“Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it.”

The source added that contracts hadn’t been signed yet but Stephen had agreed to take part.

Other celebs in the frame for for the show include quizmaster Victoria Coren Mitchell and TV icon Ricky Gervais.

As expected, the BBC is keeping tight-lipped, with a spokesperson saying: “We do not comment on speculation.”

It was confirmed a celebrity spin-off of The Traitors was in the works earlier this year.

It will air in 2025, while a fourth series of the main show has already been confirmed.

A third series has already been filmed and will air on BBC One soon.