Big news for fans of The Traitors!

The hit reality show, fronted by the ever-stylish Claudia Winkleman, is coming back with not just a fourth series but also a star-studded celebrity edition.

We can expect to see our favourite celebrities facing off in the ultimate game of strategy and deceit as they try to outwit and outlast each other in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands.

Claudia will return to her post outside the eerie castle, joined by hooded figures ready to stir the pot of treachery.

Applications are now open for those brave enough to join the next round of The Traitors, and casting is also underway for the celebrity version.

Both series are set to film in 2025, so get ready for another year of suspense, strategy, and, of course, a whole lot of knitwear from Claudia.

The third series, already filmed in Scotland, will air soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, fans of The Traitors can also look forward to more from Ed Gamble and The Traitors: Uncloaked, the companion show that digs deeper into the drama.

New episodes will air alongside the third series, offering even more content for fans to sink their teeth into.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC commented: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

“It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”