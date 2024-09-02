By Published September 2, 2024, at 10:05 AM

ITV has just dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated six-part drama Joan, and it’s got everyone talking.

Starring Sophie Turner in the lead role of Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief, the series takes us deep into the vibrant and chaotic world of 1980s London.

Created and written by Anna Symon, Joan is a thrilling journey through the life of a complex woman who is a mother, lover, liar, and thief.

Inspired by real-life events, this gripping drama is directed by Richard Laxton and produced by Ruth Kenley-Letts.

The cast also includes Frank Dillane, Kirsty J Curtis, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Laura Aikman.

Joan is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Joan is a devoted young mother desperate to escape a disastrous relationship, and when her partner Gary goes on the run, she seizes the opportunity to start a new life with her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

As she delves deeper into the criminal underworld, she meets Boisie, an enigmatic antiques dealer whose allure introduces her to new levels of danger and passion.

Armed with sharp intelligence, irresistible charm, and a talent for impersonation, Joan’s journey becomes a high-stakes game of survival and reinvention.

Every heist and every stolen diamond is driven by her singular purpose: to create a secure future for her daughter.