By Published August 30, 2024, at 12:58 AM

It seems we’ve got our first confirmed pairing for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Nick Knowles looks set to cha-cha his way onto the Strictly dance floor with Nadiya Bychkova as his partner.

With just weeks to go until the glittering new series kicks off, it seems the first pairing has been quietly revealed.

Nadiya Bychkova. Creidt: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Nick and Nadiya were spotted together filming at a London shopping centre earlier this week, sparking talk that they’ve been matched by Strictly bosses.

The DIY SOS star looked dapper in a blue suit, while Nadiya kept it stylish in a white shirt and jeans.

Nadiya, a Strictly pro since 2017, has danced with plenty of celebs over the years, including Davood Ghadami, Lee Ryan, David James, Dan Walker, and Matt Goss.

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

But last year, she was left without a partner, making fans wonder if this could be her comeback year.

Meanwhile fans think they’ve figured out more of this year’s couples, including who Shayne Ward is dancing with.

The official pairings will only be confirmed during the launch show on BBC One in September.

Other celebs on the line up include EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and comedian Chris McCausland.