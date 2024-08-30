It’s all about the glitter, glamour, and a whole lot of pink as Amy Dowden makes her highly anticipated return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

After a challenging year following her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2023, Amy will be back front and centre in a stunning Quickstep routine for the 22nd series of the show.

To mark her return, a special group dance featuring all the professional dancers will kick off the new season this autumn.

“I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family,” Amy said.

“I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again.”

Amy will be dazzling in a vivid pink dress, leading her fellow pros in an empowering routine choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

Set to a medley of hits including Training Season by Dua Lipa and tracks by Jungle, the routine promises to be a celebration of strength, resilience, and the joy of dance.

Amy Dowden

The live music by Dave Arch and his band will add an extra layer of sparkle to the performance.

Sarah James, the show’s Executive Producer, said: “We are all so incredibly happy that Amy is back in the Strictly ballroom.

“She will bring her sparkle, passion for dance, creative choreography, and Welsh charm. Welcome back Amy, let’s make it the best year yet!”

“I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer,” Amy added.

Amy’s husband and family will be right there in the audience at Elstree Studios, cheering her on as she makes her grand comeback.

Jason Gilkison, who choreographed the number, described it as a “very special, empowering and strong routine.”

“Amy and all of the professional dancers are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing‘s new series starts in September on BBC One.