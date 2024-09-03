ITV renews For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond is set to return as the host of For the Love of Dogs, following her successful debut after taking over from the late Paul O’Grady.

The series, which highlights the dedication of staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in South London, is a firm favourite among viewers.

Alison is expected to be fronting new episodes in 2025.

This news comes amid earlier reports that Alison, originally from Birmingham, might have been facing the axe.

Producers are hopeful that ratings will bounce back for Alison’s second series after a dip in viewership.

On first signing up for the show, Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

She was was forced to defend her involvement with the show following a backlash from some viewers.

Alison said: “I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved, and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’

“It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?’ It’s such a flawed argument for me, and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’

“That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it’.”

For the Love of Dogs airs on ITV1 and ITV.