Ruby Allen set to make a dramatic return to EastEnders as Louisa Lytton reprises role

Viewers are in for a treat as EastEnders brings back another familiar face.

Louisa Lytton is set to reprise her role as Ruby Allen later this year, just in time for the show’s 40th anniversary.

The last time we saw Ruby, she left Walford in November 2021 under a cloud of drama, claiming she was pregnant with Martin Fowler’s baby.

However, Martin wasn’t buying it, having discovered a series of lies from Ruby that landed Stacey Slater in prison.

Whether Ruby was actually pregnant remains a mystery, but her comeback promises fireworks for Martin and Stacey, who thought they’d finally seen the back of her.

Louisa is just as excited as we are about her return.

“I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford,” she said.

“I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

Louisa has already started filming her scenes, which are expected to air later this year.

Ruby first appeared in EastEnders back in March 2005 as the daughter of notorious crime boss Johnny Allen.

Originally best mates with Stacey, their friendship turned sour after Ruby’s fling with Stacey’s ex, Martin Fowler.

Ruby and Martin eventually married in 2020, but things went downhill fast.

Ruby falsely accused Stacey of assault in early 2021, leading to Stacey’s wrongful imprisonment, and later set Stacey up for a crime she didn’t commit.

Ruby exited the Square in November 2021 after she was arrested for a cannabis farm Jean Slater had framed her for.