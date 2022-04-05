Nova Jones to return for two new series on CBBC and iPlayer

Hit BBC musical series Nova Jones is to return for two new series.

The adventure series follows the out-of-this-world exploits of Nova, the biggest star in the galaxy, and her crew on board the Jefferson Spaceship.

Advertisements

Molly Rainford will again take the title role as Nova Jones for two new 10-episode series.

Series 2 will debut later in 2022 while series 3 will follow next year.

For now, series one is available on BBC iPlayer.

Sarah Muller, Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning & Acquisitions 7+, said: “After the success of the first series that launched last year on CBBC and iPlayer, we are excited to bring viewers two more series of this vibrant musical comedy.

"In these new series, we plan to extend the songs so there are even more opportunities for viewers to enjoy Nova’s dazzling performances.”

Advertisements

Executive producer John Rice added: "The series has truly resonated with UK and Irish viewers and we look forward, through our partnership with Studios, to bringing Nova Jones to a global audience.

"From her confidence, fashion sense, humour and poptastic songs, Nova has a unique potential to speak to a whole generation of kids around the world in this surreal and hilarious series."

More on: BBC TV