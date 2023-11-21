Vigil 2023 start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Vigil is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The drama is made by World Productions (Line Of Duty, Bodyguard) and written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Strike) with episodes by Ed Macdonald (The End Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders).

Following a first series in 2021, series two is on its way to BBC One soon – here’s all you need to know!

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones), Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie). Credit: BBC

The second series will look to the skies, with a brand-new investigation that takes Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) into the world of the British air force.

When does Vigil series 2 start?

Series two of Vigil will begin on Sunday, 10 December at 9PM on BBC One. Episodes will continue on Monday, 11 December and Tuesday, 12 December.

Alternatively, episodes of the six-part series will be available to watch online.

A teaser for the second series reveals: “Following multiple deaths at a Scottish weapons test, Silva and Longacre are tasked with finding out the cause.

“Entering the closed ranks of the air force in Scotland and the Middle East, the pair face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own uncertain future.”

Vigil series two also stars Gary Lewis who returns as DSU Robertson, alongside new cast members Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot, Chris Jenks, Tommy Sim’aan, Oscar Salem,Jonathan Ajayi and Hiba Medina.

The drama series was filmed in Scotland and Morocco earlier this year.

For now, the first full series is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones). Credit: BBC

The first series was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other. The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”

More on: BBCVigil TV