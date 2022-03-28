Doctor Who Legend Of The Sea Devils: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER)

The air date for Doctor Who's upcoming spring special Legend of the Sea Devils has been confirmed!

Fresh from Doctor Who's recent New Year's Day outing, Legend of the Sea Devils is a brand new one-off special episode.

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils will air on BBC One on Sunday, 17 April 2022.

The episode will also be available to watch online on iPlayer from the same date.

The cast will see Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop all return with guest stars Crystal Yu as Madame Ching, Arthur Lee as Ji-hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki.

A teaser for the episode reveals: "In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils.

"Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?"

Legend of the Sea Devils will be the penultimate outing for Jodie's Doctor.

The actress will end her time as the Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" later this year.

Speaking about her exit previously, Jodie said: "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.

"And I cannot thank Chris [Chibnall] enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

At the time of writing there's been no word on who will takeover the iconic role.

Rumoured names have included Hugh Grant, Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that former stars of Doctor Who could be set to return for the show's 60th anniversary.

For now, you can watch past episodes of Doctor Who online via BBC iPlayer here.