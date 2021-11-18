Jodie Whittaker will depart Doctor Who with an "epic blockbuster special" in autumn 2022.

Jodie will end her time as the Thirteenth Doctor next year as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations.

As well as Jodie, the special will mark the exit of current showrunner Chris Chibnall.

A teaser shared: "Having been in charge of the TARDIS since filming began in 2017, Showrunner Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker are set to leave the most famous police box on Earth – and the Universe.

"Having faced many perilous journeys battling some of the most feared monsters throughout space and time, it’s the final instalment for the Thirteenth Doctor

"This epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more..."

Speaking about her exit previously, Jodie said: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

She added: "I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

It was previously announced that Russell T Davies is to return as showrunner to Doctor Who for the series' 60th Anniversary in 2023 and beyond.

But as yet there's been no word on who will takeover the role of the Doctor.

For now the current thirteenth series of Doctor Who continues Sunday nights on BBC One.

Titled Doctor Who: Flux, it tells a single story across a vast canvas of six episodes.

A teaser reveals: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Doctor Who - Ep 3 - The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall