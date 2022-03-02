David Tennant and Matt Smith 'could return to Doctor Who for anniversary shows'

Former stars of Doctor Who could be set to return for the show's 60th anniversary.

It's already been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker will end her time in the title role in a series of specials this year.

But before a new Doctor is revealed, some familiar faces could return to the Tardis.

The Sun reports that a series of specials will mark Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, potentially featuring comebacks from the likes of David Tennant, Matt Smith, Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi.

The episodes would be the first overseen by Russell T Davies who is returning as show runner.

An insider told the newspaper: “The BBC wanted something unique to mark six decades of Doctor Who and while getting all the former time lords together will be a challenge, it’s one Russell might just achieve.

“After all, he was the man responsible for signing up Christopher and David back in 2005, and he is one of the few people who might convince them to be a part of the show again."

The insider compared the plans to that of feature-length 1983 episode The Five Doctors which featured appearances from Peter Davison, Jon Pertwee, Patrick Troughton, Tom Baker and Richard Hurndall (replacing the late William Hartnell).

For now, Jodie will end her time as the Doctor with an "epic blockbuster special" in autumn 2022.

As yet there's been no official word on who will takeover the iconic role full-time.

Jodie herself recently supported It's A Sin star Lydia West to replace her.

Speaking on Radio 1, she shared: "If we had the power to choose… I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.

"If I had the power!" she added.

You can watch episodes of Doctor Who online via BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who will next air this Spring with a special titled Legend of the Sea Devils.