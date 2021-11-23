Doctor Who will air a special episode on New Year's Day 2022, it's been confirmed.

Jodie Whittaker will kick-start the new year as The Thirteenth Doctor with an action-packed spectacular on BBC One.

Advertisements

The festive special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless).

A teaser shares: "Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned..."

The festive episode will be the first of three Doctor Who Specials airing in 2022.

The second Special airs in Spring and Jodie’s final feature-length Special (in where the Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate), will air in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

For now the current series of Doctor Who airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

Titled Doctor Who: Flux, it shares a single story told across a vast canvas of six episodes.

A teaser reveals: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

The fifth of six episodes airs this Sunday, 28 November at 6:25PM.

Advertisements

You can watch past episodes and series online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Doctor Who - Ep 3 - The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall