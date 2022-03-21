ITV has announced a second series of crime thriller Crime.

Crime stars Dougray Scott as troubled detective, Ray Lennox, adapted from the best-selling novel by one of Scotland’s greatest ever writers, Irvine Welsh.

Advertisements

The new series will come to ITV's new streaming platform ITVX ahead of airing on TV.

Series one of Crime - which was originally released on BritBox last year - will also have a free premiere on ITVX ahead of the second series launch.

Dougray Scott said: "Making Crime has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career.

"I’m so grateful to get to work once again with the great Irvine Welsh, my wonderful producing partner Tony Wood and all at Buccaneer and ITV. I feel very fortunate."

A teaser for the new series shares: "We’ll re-visit Dougray Scott’s complex character, Ray Lennox, who is now settled back into life with Edinburgh’s Serious Crimes team, having fully recovered from his breakdown after the toll of his last investigation.

"And when a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case which quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer.

Advertisements

"As victims mount up, Lennox realises these are anything but random. This is the work of a solitary killer with an axe to grind. Never far from his psychological turmoil, Lennox is pushed back towards his demons by this new case."

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill added: "Crime was a brilliantly original series and a perfect fit for ITVX, where we want to showcase drama as distinctive and original as this police procedure from Irvine Welsh.

"The next chapter in Lennox’s story is just as bold and we look forward to introducing a new audience to Crime when it comes onto ITVX next year. Huge thanks to the brilliance of Irvine Welsh, Dougray Scott and Buccaneer Media."

Irvine Welsh added: "I loved working on the first season of Crime, and Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series.

"It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”

Advertisements

Filming will commence on Crime 2 in Summer 2022. It will be once more set in Edinburgh. A release date is to be announced.

For now series 1 of Crime is available to watch on BritBox here.

More on: ITV Streaming TV