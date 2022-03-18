The Great season 2 comes to Channel 4 this summer

The Great season 2 will come to Channel 4 this summer.

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. It’s modern love story that incorporates historical facts, occasionally.

The hit Emmy-nominated series stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and made its debut on UK TV in January 2021.

Now Channel 4 has confirmed that the new season will air this summer, with an exact release date to be announced.

For now you can watch the second series online on STARZPLAY with Amazon Prime Video (Subscription required).

In the US, the series streams on Hulu where the second season dropped last November.

The new series sees Catherine finally taking the Russian throne for her own – but she will quickly learn that dethroning her husband was just the beginning.

A teaser shares: "Catherine must now face the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be free. Her fight to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean battling her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother, played by guest star Gillian Anderson (The Crown).

"She will also battle her own heart as she continues to navigate her relationship with Peter.

"Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming 'Great' will ask more of her than she could have imagined."

The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.