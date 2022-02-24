Grantchester 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV

Robson Green and Tom Brittney reprise their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport for the sixth series of the popular crime drama Grantchester.

Grantchester is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

The next series will again see Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "This series is set in the long hot summer of 1959 and wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester. As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

"With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone's minds, not least Will's, but before the 50s roll over into the swinging sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever."

When does Grantchester start?

Brand new Grantchester will start on Friday, 11 March at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The series is the seventh to air on ITV since first premiering in 2014.

You can currently catch up on the past six series online now via ITV Hub or BritBox.

Alongside Robson Green and Tom Brittney, the cast will see Tessa Peake-Jones return as Mrs. Chapman, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott and Bradley Hall as Larry Peters.

Advertisements

Guest stars from the new season include Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, Anna Wilson-Jones, Michael D. Xavier and many others.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the latest series will be written by Daisy Coulam, Louise Ironside, Richard Cookson, Tumi Belo and John Jackson.

More on: Grantchester ITV TV