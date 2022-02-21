Vicky Pattison to front new Channel 4 alcoholism documentary

Vicky Pattison will front a new Channel 4 documentary on alcoholism.

Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me will see the reality star explore her relationship with alcoholism having recently opened up about her complicated relationship with drink.

Advertisements

Vicky said: "As many people know by now, I have always been extremely honest about my life, but this is a story I’ve been wanting to tell for years and I finally feel ready.

"I’m hoping to find answers to some questions I’ve been asking for my entire life and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too. It’s been wonderful working with Firecracker and Channel 4 on a project which that is so close to my heart.”

Channel 4 share of the doc: "Growing up Vicky’s dad was a functional alcoholic. As an adult she can understand better but still struggles with just how much her family went through and that her dad could not stop drinking, even for her. Vicky is now around the same age as her dad was when his own addiction took hold and is terrified that there may be a genetic component to alcoholism that she may not be able to avoid.

"Having watched herself on TV, Vicky has also seen the results that drinking alcohol has on her own behaviour and freely admits that she does not like who she is when she is drunk. Seeing herself being aggressive and angry has shown her a side to herself that she does not like.

"Undergoing medical screening Vicky will find out if her own lifestyle has done irreparable damage to her body and learn how our genes and behaviour can lead to a susceptibility to addictive behaviour. Keen to find out all she can about how to keep herself healthy Vicky will speak out about the devastating impact addiction and alcohol has had on her and those around her.

"Raw and emotional, this documentary will follow Vicky as she explores her own fears about addiction and the physical and emotional damage it can do."

Advertisements

Daniel Fromm, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said: "Vicky and her Dad are hugely courageous for making a film that shares such a private and complex family history. By allowing them to tell their story, we hope to help break the stigma around addiction and shed fresh light on how to spot when drinking becomes a problem."

A release date for the special, from Firecracker Films, is to be announced.