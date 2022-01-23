Trigger Point cast revealed for new ITV drama

TRIGGER POINT. Pictured: VICKY MCCLURE as Lana Washington and ADRIAN LESTER as Joel Nutkins.

New drama Trigger Point has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new series follows a pair of bomb disposal operatives known as ‘Expos’.

The six-part thriller series stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, I Am Nicola) as front line officer Lana Washington, and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as Joel Nutkins, who works alongside her.

Trigger Point 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Trigger Point:

Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington

Adrian Lester plays Joel Nutkins

Mark Stanley plays DI Thom Youngblood

Warren Brown plays Karl Maguire

Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves

Kris Hitchen plays John Hudson

Ewan Mitchell plays Billy Washington

Manjinder Virk plays DI Samira Desai

Cal MacAninch plays Inspector Lee Robins

Ralph Ineson plays Commander Bregman

Nadine Marshall plays Marianne Hamilton

Pippa Haywood plays Dr MacAndrew

Watch Trigger Point on TV and online

Trigger Point begins on Sunday, 23 January at 9PM on ITV and continues weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "In the middle of a summer heatwave, Explosives Officers ('EXPO') Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins are called out to a Metropolitan Police counterterrorism operation at a London housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory and a suspected bomb maker, Andy Phelan.

"There is no sign of the bomb maker, but his wife and young daughter have been restrained and his wife forced to call in the bomb threat. She is now fearful for her husband’s safety.

"The assailants broke in using Phelan’s keys, which are now missing, leading to a race against time to locate Phelan and his vehicle.

"Washington and Nutkins successfully defuse an improvised explosive device, but its complexity suggests they’re dealing with sophisticated terrorists. Until the suspect is located and detained, EXPO remain on high alert.

"As the police evacuate residents from the estate, EXPO find evidence of an even deadlier terrorist threat and must work against the clock to save as many lives as possible."