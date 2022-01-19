Celebrity Hunted 2022 start date and line up revealed for new series on Channel 4

Celebrity Hunted is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

The hit Channel 4 show sees cameras trail celebrity duos as they become fugitives and attempt to escape the 'hunters', a group of former police and intelligence officers.

Going on the run across the country, the pairs of celebrities have to do their best to avoid being captured for 14 days in order to claim victory.

A brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Celebrity Hunted start?

The brand new series of Celebrity Hunted will start on Sunday, 30 January at 9PM on Channel 4.

The show will continue weekly for six episodes. Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online via All 4.

The series is the fourth to air on Channel 4. You can catch up on past series now via All 4 here.

The latest series will see eight brand new famous faces go on the run:

Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead.

Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu and queen of UK garage Lisa Maffia.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and international reality TV star Chloe Veitch.

The celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Alongside the Celebrity series there's also the show's main Hunted series which sees members of the public take part. The format is the same but those that successfully escape will share a cash prize.

You can watch all past series of Hunted online now via All 4 here

