VERA XI EPISODE 3. Pictured BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope, KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy,IBINABO JACK as DC Jacqueline Williams,RILEY JONES as DC Mark Edwards and JON MORRISON as DS Kenny Lockhart. © ITV

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Tyger Tyger?

Brenda Blethyn is back to reprise her iconic role in series 11 of the award-winning drama.

A brand new episode will air on Sunday, 9 January 2022 at 8PM, the third from the latest series which first started last year.

Vera cast - Tyger Tyger

Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the cast of series 11 will feature Kenny Doughty returning as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

The full cast of Tyger Tyger episode are:

Krissi Bohn plays Lucia Kehoe

Jake Lawson plays Joe Mallon

Bill Ward plays Peter Henson

Rick Warden plays Declan Webley

Tyler Dobbs plays Connor Barton

Laura Elsworthy plays Kelly Mallon

Lin Blakley plays Sandra Mallon

Christoph Cordell plays Gary Mallon (stunt)

Jelani D’Aguilar plays Jared Drew

Megan Purvis plays Eva Pinnock

Jasmine M Stewart plays Nicola Dobbs

Charlie Hardwick playsa Grace Webley

Daniel-John Williams plays Fineus Walsh

Joe Mcgann plays Julian Carr

Jonathon Ojinnaka plays Jory Pearson

Joseph Knowles plays Max

Vera spoilers

A full synopsis for the new episode shares: "When security foreman Gary Mallon is fatally wounded during a robbery at a Blyth container port the evidence points to an audacious heist that went awry. Vera begins to suspect an inside job. But the investigation takes an unexpected turn when Gary’s ex-wife contacts police with the news that their 13-year-old son is missing.

"Gary Mallon was acting under duress - the victim of a tiger kidnapping. His son was being held as collateral - but where is he now?

"In order to rescue the missing boy, Vera first needs to work out who was behind the robbery. Further complications ensue when she finds herself forced to collaborate with an NCA Officer who is working on a covert surveillance operation with links to organised crime. As Vera closes in on the kidnappers a misstep in the investigation leads to tragic repercussions, and she finds herself taken off the case. "

Vera airs Sunday evenings on ITV.

You can stream episodes via the ITV Hub and BritBox.

