You Don't Know Me cast revealed for new BBC One drama

You Don't Know Me has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Based on Imran Mahmood's bestselling novel, the TV adaptation is written by Tom Edge (The Crown, Vigil).
The four-part drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder.
A teaser shares: "At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her.
"He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"
You Don't Know Me 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of You Don't Know Me:
Samuel Adewunmi plays Hero
Sophie Wilde plays Kyra
Bukky Bakray plays Bless
Tuwaine Barrett plays Curt
Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Jamil
Yetunde Oduwole plays Abebi
Nicholas Khan plays Sam
Josef Altin plays Pimp
Michael Balogun plays Face
Tayo Jarrett plays Spooks
Watch You Don't Know Me on TV and online
You Don't Know Me will premiere on Sunday night, 5 December at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode airs the very next day on Monday, 6 December at 9PM.
The final two episodes will air next Sunday and Monday night, 12 and 13 December.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: "Hero (Samuel Adewunmi), a young man from South London, is in the dock for murder.
"The prosecution barrister relates damning evidence to him in the closing speech. Hero decides he wants to tell his own story, rather than the version that his barrister decided was in his best interests, and exercises his right to present his own closing speech.
"He fires his barrister and tells the jury that he is innocent and shares a very different sequence of events that placed a law-abiding car salesman in the frame for murder."