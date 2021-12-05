You Don't Know Me cast revealed for new BBC One drama

You Don't Know Me. Pictured: Hero (Samuel Adewunmi), Kyra (Sophie Wilde) - (C) Snowed-In Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

You Don't Know Me has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Based on Imran Mahmood's bestselling novel, the TV adaptation is written by Tom Edge (The Crown, Vigil).

The four-part drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder.

A teaser shares: "At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her.

"He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

You Don't Know Me 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of You Don't Know Me:

Samuel Adewunmi plays Hero

Sophie Wilde plays Kyra

Bukky Bakray plays Bless

Tuwaine Barrett plays Curt

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Jamil

Yetunde Oduwole plays Abebi

Nicholas Khan plays Sam

Josef Altin plays Pimp

Michael Balogun plays Face

Tayo Jarrett plays Spooks

Watch You Don't Know Me on TV and online

You Don't Know Me will premiere on Sunday night, 5 December at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode airs the very next day on Monday, 6 December at 9PM.

The final two episodes will air next Sunday and Monday night, 12 and 13 December.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: "Hero (Samuel Adewunmi), a young man from South London, is in the dock for murder.

"The prosecution barrister relates damning evidence to him in the closing speech. Hero decides he wants to tell his own story, rather than the version that his barrister decided was in his best interests, and exercises his right to present his own closing speech.

"He fires his barrister and tells the jury that he is innocent and shares a very different sequence of events that placed a law-abiding car salesman in the frame for murder."

