Grayson Perry's Art Club to return to Channel 4 for third series

Grayson’s Art Club is heading back to Channel 4 for a third series.

The third series will once again see contemporary award-winning artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry return to screens from his studio.

As ever, he'll be joined by Philippa Perry, the best-selling author, psychotherapist and broadcaster.

And as in past series, the run will see Grayson incorporate weekly themes for members of the public to submit artwork to. Themes and how to submit your work will be revealed in early 2022.

A teaser of the third series shares: "Armed with a new set of themes, Grayson’s Art Club promises to represent the ever-changing mood of the nation, and once again we will see Grayson in his studio making his own art responding to what has got the nation talking.

"Grayson will speak with celebrity guests and high-profile artists who’ll share insights into their processes and will feature art made by the great British public. Restrictions provided, Grayson will finally be able to throw open his studio doors and welcome in his celebrity guests and their art."

Grayson and Philippa Perry said: "We’re delighted that we’re opening up the doors to our Art Club again. This show was borne out of a time where we needed art to help us make sense of the changes in our lives and find meaning from what we were collectively going through.

"In series 3 we’re working on a new set of themes to inspire the nation to make more art to illuminate what we now face, whatever that is, and we’re both very much looking forward to seeing what the British public will create this time around."

Shaminder Nahal, Commissioning Editor commented: "Grayson’s Art Club has brilliantly demonstrated how much art means to so many people, and its power to bring us together and help us in difficult times.

"We are so grateful for the thousands of incredible submissions we’ve received from talented artists across the UK. Here’s to another run and seeing how Grayson, Philippa and the team at Swan Films are able to develop the series and uncover a whole new set of powerful real-life stories."

The first two series of Grayson’s Art Club are now available to view on All 4 here.