The Weakest Link is back on TV tonight - here's who's on the line up.

The Weakest Link is back on TV screens for the first time in almost ten years.

Advertisements

Comedian Romesh takeover as quizmaster for a brand new series featuring celebrity contestants.

Who's on The Weakest Link tonight?

Tonight's episode is a Strictly special with celebrity contestants Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara, Catherine Tyldesley, Dr Ranj, Emma Barton, Clara Amfo, HRVY and Ore Oduba.

The Weakest Link airs at 6:25PM on Saturday, 18 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Romesh said of the new series: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is basically a TV institution to our screens.

“Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it."

How does The Weakest Link work?

The iconic quiz show, originally fronted by Anne Robinson, previously aired between 2000 and 2012.

The format sees contestants attempting to bank as much cash as possibly by correctly answering general knowledge questions. The more answers correctly answered in a row, the more money that can be won.

At the end of each round the contestants must each individually vote-off who they consider to be 'the weakest link'. The player with the most votes will be eliminated.

Advertisements

In the final round the top two contestants face off to decide who gets to take home the jackpot, which for the celebrity version is going to a charity of the winner's choice.

The show was previously brought back in 2017 for a one-off mini special as part of Children In Need.