Bloods series 2 confirmed as Sky comedy returns with Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks

Sky comedy Bloods is to return for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Filming is underway on new episodes of the hit paramedic comedy series which stars BAFTA nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks.

Series 2 will be bigger than the first with ten episodes that will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2022.

Bloods follows tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) and over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), a pair of mismatched paramedics and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service.

Series 2 will welcome Katherine Kelly (Innocent, Liar) to the cast, playing the ambulance station's acting counsellor and listening ear, while Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death) joins as Wendy’s son Spencer.

Returning the cast are Lucy Punch (Motherland) as boisterous station boss Jo and Julian Barratt (Mighty Boosh) as grieving widower Lawrence. Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) and Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves) reprise their roles as Gary and Kareshma, paramedics with diametrically apposing career outlooks, and Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso) and Sam Campbell (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Barry Award winner) as the glued-to-the-hip duo of paramedics Darrell and Darryl.

Samson Kayo said: “I’m so excited the BLOODS team are back together again for this new bigger and bolder series. With ten episodes, there is going to be loads more laughs, friendship and fun for fans to enjoy. Maleek is reunited with his miss-matched paramedic partner Wendy and he can’t wait to hit the roads again in their ambulance!

Jane Horrocks added: “I am very much looking forward to getting back to Bloods for series 2. The scripts are already banging and Wendy is getting more naughty!”

Bloods series one is available on Sky on demand and streaming service NOW. In the US the show will be available on Hulu from 9 December.

