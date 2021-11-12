Chris and Rosie Ramsey to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this November

Chris and Rosie Ramsey will be the latest stars to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The parenting duo will be adding their own comedic spin to children’s book ‘When Jelly Had A Wobble’, written by Michelle Robinson and illustrated by Tom Knight.

The book tells the story of Jelly who worries that he doesn’t fit in with his foodie friends. Jelly soon learns that what makes us different should be celebrated. The tale looks at friendships and being true to ourselves.

Rosie said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories has always been extremely special to me. As a mother it signals the end of a long, full day with your children, snuggles on the sofa and a bit of breathing time. I’m so happy we’ve been given the opportunity to be on the other side and read to the nation’s children, especially our own two boys, Robin and Rafe.”

Chris added: “I read bedtime stories to both of our sons at home all the time and I have for years. So I thought it was about time I went professional. I’m delighted CBeebies have given Rosie and I the opportunity to become storytellers and entertain the nation’s kids.”

Chris and Rosie’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6:50PM, Friday, 19 November.

Other stars who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

